Woman suspected of racially abusing family is charged

A Colchester woman suspected of racially abusing a family has been charged.

Teresa Jefferies, 58, was arrested on Sunday in connection to an incident last month in the Chinook area of the town.

She has been charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour that was racially or religiously aggravated with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and breaching a restraining order.

Jefferies, of Chinook, denied the charges at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday

A trial is set to commence at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on March 22 next year.