Colchester woman killed in A12 collision

PUBLISHED: 18:03 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 14 May 2019

The crash, involving a white Hyundai i10 on the A12 near Chelmsford, left a 68-year-old woman from Colchester dead at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash, involving a white Hyundai i10 on the A12 near Chelmsford, left a 68-year-old woman from Colchester dead at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Miles of the A12 are closed while police investigate a car crash that killed a 68-year-old woman.

The single vehicle collision happened about 1.30pm in the Galleywood area of Essex, close to Chelmsford.

A 68-year-old woman from Colchester driving a white Hyundai i10 on the northbound carriageway died at the scene.

Essex Police have notified her next of kin.

The investigation has closed the A12's northbound carriageway for over three miles, with traffic building on the road as far back as Brentwood.

Other roads into Chelmsford, including the A414, are also affected by more traffic.

Police will keep the road closed while their investigation continues and no time for the reopening has been set.

Officers are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to call Serious Collision Investigations Unit of Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 522 of 14/05.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

