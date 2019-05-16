Woman questioned in murder probe appears in court

A woman arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Colchester is due to appear in court charged with two offences.

Kaley Hodgkinson, 30, of Woodrow Way, will face magistrates in Colchester today charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order and possession of cannabis.

Matters of conspiracy to commit murder and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs remain under investigation.

Essex Police officers say they are continuing to investigate the death of Murdoch Brown, 31, who was stabbed in Buffett Way on Tuesday, May 7.

