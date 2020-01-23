Video

WATCH: Zoo's baby rhino spotted taking first steps outside

The first glimpses of Emily outside with new calf Lottie have emerged from Colchester Zoo Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Archant

Colchester Zoo's baby white rhino finally has a name - and celebrated the occasion by rolling about in the mud.

Lottie saw her first-ever muddy puddle in her paddock and was excited to run right through it Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Lottie saw her first-ever muddy puddle in her paddock and was excited to run right through it Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Emily the rhino gave birth to the calf on the evening of January 4, and the team at the zoo made the announcement on January 9 after they could confirm it was happy and healthy.

Initially asking for African names for the new calf, the newest addition to the zoo has instead been named Lottie.

Many of the zoo's rhinos have African names, but keepers decided Lottie was showing the personalities of both her parents and combined their names instead.

Now she has been spotted taking her first steps into her outdoor enclosure, which quickly turned into excited trotting through muddy puddles and skidding on slippery hard court.

Colchester Zoo's newest white rhino now has a name - Lottie has been spotted enjoying the muddy puddles in her outdoor paddock Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Colchester Zoo's newest white rhino now has a name - Lottie has been spotted enjoying the muddy puddles in her outdoor paddock Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Her mother joined her outside and took the opportunity to wallow in the mud.

Lottie and Emily will gradually spend more time in the outside paddock before being introduced to the zoo's female rhinos and the other species who share the paddock.

Visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of the calf in the zoo from the outdoor viewing area, the balcony inside the Kingdom of the Wild building and the 'Rhino Cam' inside the building.

The birth of the new calf follows a baby boom in the zoo, with Amur leopards, Amur tigers and red pandas all being born in 2019.

Lottie took he first steps outside this week, getting used to her outdoor paddock in the company of her mother, Emily Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Lottie took he first steps outside this week, getting used to her outdoor paddock in the company of her mother, Emily Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

White rhinos are listed as 'near threatened' on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List due to poaching and the ivory trade.