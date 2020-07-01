E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Colchester Zoo to open all buildings and play areas from July 4

PUBLISHED: 15:48 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 01 July 2020

Families can visit all the indoor animal enclosures from July 4 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Families can visit all the indoor animal enclosures from July 4 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Animal lovers can see all of Colchester Zoo’s animals from July 4, as social distancing is reduced to one-metre.

Signs have been put in place across Colchester Zoo to remind people to socially distance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSigns have been put in place across Colchester Zoo to remind people to socially distance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The staff at Colchester Zoo have gone to great lengths to change swathes of the attraction – a one-way route has been built to take visitors across the zoo, hand sanitiser is available throughout, staff are wearing visors and, due to safety regulations, some attractions and buildings had to be closed.

This meant some of the most popular animals, including the orangutans, were no longer visible to the public.

Now, due to social distancing measures being reduced to ‘one-metre plus’, those buildings can open again - meaning access to all the animal closures across the zoo have been restored.

A one-way system at the zoo will remain in place to help keep people apart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA one-way system at the zoo will remain in place to help keep people apart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A statement on the Colchester Zoo website said: “We’re pleased to confirm that from Saturday, July 4, we will be reopening all of our indoor buildings with one-metre social distancing.

“To help us keep these indoor buildings open safely, we are kindly asking and advising our visitors to wear masks when visiting these indoor areas.

“We will also be reopening the outdoor adventure play areas for children to enjoy.

“However, it is vitally important that all children are supervised and social distancing is enforced by guardians.

You will be able to go inside all of the zoo's buildings from July 4, allowing animal lovers to see their favourites for the first time in months Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNYou will be able to go inside all of the zoo's buildings from July 4, allowing animal lovers to see their favourites for the first time in months Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“A new cleaning routine will be implemented to ensure the play areas are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected regularly throughout the day.”

In addition to the social distancing reduction, passholders will also be able to visit the zoo without booking a slot beforehand, every Saturday from 4pm onwards. The park is still due to close at 6pm.

The team at the zoo cannot guarantee pass holders arriving after 4pm will be able to enter if the zoo is at capacity and a ‘one-in, one-out policy’ could be used to moderate visitor numbers.

The underwater tunnel that lets visitors see the animals from below will reopen on July 4, which will give people access to the orangutan viewing area as well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe underwater tunnel that lets visitors see the animals from below will reopen on July 4, which will give people access to the orangutan viewing area as well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Lost Madagascar Express road train will also return on July 4, fitted with perspex screens and running at reduced capacity to keep people safe.

In a bid to generate the funds needed to keep the zoo running, ticket prices are being increased to reflect the return of several of the zoo’s attractions.

The prices of the tickets were slashed upon the reopening of the zoo to encourage visitors back, and tickets are still cheaper than pre-lockdown prices.

Adult tickets will be £21, a child ticket is £15 and a senior ticket is £19.

