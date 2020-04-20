CCTV images released as police investigate Colchester Zoo burglary

Essex Police has released a CCTV picture of three men it would like to speak to following a burglary at Colchester Zoo Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police has released CCTV images after a safe containing a four-figure sum of cash was stolen from Colchester Zoo.

The admissions office at the zoo was broken into around 2.30am on January 31, where the safe was stolen.

It is said a five-figure sum worth of damages was also caused during the incident.

Essex Police is looking to speak to the three men pictured – who were wearing masks – in relation to the incident.

Those who recognise the men pictured, who know their whereabouts or have any information regarding the burglary is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/16586/20.

Alternatively, information can also be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.