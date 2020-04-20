CCTV images released as police investigate Colchester Zoo burglary
PUBLISHED: 17:31 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 20 April 2020
ESSEX POLICE
Essex Police has released CCTV images after a safe containing a four-figure sum of cash was stolen from Colchester Zoo.
The admissions office at the zoo was broken into around 2.30am on January 31, where the safe was stolen.
It is said a five-figure sum worth of damages was also caused during the incident.
Essex Police is looking to speak to the three men pictured – who were wearing masks – in relation to the incident.
Those who recognise the men pictured, who know their whereabouts or have any information regarding the burglary is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/16586/20.
Alternatively, information can also be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
