Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Long delays after car crash outside Colchester Zoo

PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 April 2019

The crash happened in Maldon Road, near to Colchester Zoo Picture: GOOGLE

The crash happened in Maldon Road, near to Colchester Zoo Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A car crash near the entrance to Colchester Zoo is causing long delays for school holiday visitors.

The incident happened shortly after 9.30am today at the junction of Warren Lane and Maldon Road, and police officers are on scene to direct traffic past the blockage.

The accident took place near to the entrance of the popular zoo, which is particularly busy with families making the most of the school holidays.

The zoo has advised visitors to plan alternative routes to avoid the incident.

They tweeted this morning: “If you are travelling to the zoo this morning please be aware that unfortunately there has been an accident on the Maldon Road of which police are in attendance.

“Check your travel plans as there may be an alternate route to avoid this. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Pc Jed Raven also tweeted: “Road traffic collision Warren lane Colchester at the junction with Maldon Road. No right turn from Maldon road into Warren lane whilst vehicles get recovered. Colchester Zoo is still OPEN for visitors.”

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dogs rescued from flat after freak kitchen fire

Fire crews forced entry to the flat and rescued two dogs after they had accidentally started a fire. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Don Topley: Archer will be in England World Cup squad - but at whose cost?

Jofra Archer has been called up for England - a move which has been much discussed. Picture: PA SPORT

Can you help finish the Blue Cross garden?

Jack Mote and Daisy amongst all the supplies at the Blue Cross Centre in Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Attempted armed robbery at BP garage

Police officers are appealing for information about an attempted armed robbery in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chambers on the summer decisions which cost Town, learning painful lessons, Chicago links and bouncing back from League One

Luke Chambers has reflected on Ipswich Town's relegation to League One and has looked forward to the future. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists