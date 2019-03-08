Long delays after car crash outside Colchester Zoo

A car crash near the entrance to Colchester Zoo is causing long delays for school holiday visitors.

The incident happened shortly after 9.30am today at the junction of Warren Lane and Maldon Road, and police officers are on scene to direct traffic past the blockage.

The accident took place near to the entrance of the popular zoo, which is particularly busy with families making the most of the school holidays.

The zoo has advised visitors to plan alternative routes to avoid the incident.

They tweeted this morning: “If you are travelling to the zoo this morning please be aware that unfortunately there has been an accident on the Maldon Road of which police are in attendance.

“Check your travel plans as there may be an alternate route to avoid this. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Pc Jed Raven also tweeted: “Road traffic collision Warren lane Colchester at the junction with Maldon Road. No right turn from Maldon road into Warren lane whilst vehicles get recovered. Colchester Zoo is still OPEN for visitors.”