Colchester Zoo announces beloved lion will stay after death of lioness

The last remaining lion at Colchester Zoo will be staying at his current home after the death of a lioness, it has been announced.

Bailey is the last lion left at the north Essex zoo following the death of female Naja in March, aged 18.

There were fears that Bailey would have to be rehomed so that he could live with other lionesses.

Initially a statement from the zoo said: "Given Bailey’s age, introducing a female at this stage in his life could prove too stressful.

"Bailey has become a big part of the Colchester Zoo family and parting with him feels almost impossible and irresponsible."

Team leader Emma added: “As part of a group of three lions, Bailey was always the last one to come over to us keepers for meat or training as the lionesses were always much more interested in us and very food oriented.

"We reward the lions for coming into their house and Bailey is not always keen to come over for his reward, so we are trying to encourage this more now.

"We have been finding that recently he will come to take his reward and participate in a short training session with us.

"At the moment we train target, lay down, paw and open mouth behaviours which he is doing very well.

"All these behaviours help us to care for Bailey without the need of any sedation as we can access his health closely and take blood samples if necessary.“