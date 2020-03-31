E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Colchester Zoo keepers taking care of their elephants and stingrays

PUBLISHED: 11:03 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 31 March 2020

Colchester Zoo are going live at 11am on their Facebook page to show the elephants during lockdown Picture: PAUL BURNS/CITIZENSIDE

Colchester Zoo’s expert keepers are taking animal lovers on a Facebook tour while it is closed to the public.

The zoo was forced to close its doors to customers on March 23, however their staff are still hard at work keeping the attraction running.

To keep animal lovers fans informed the keepers have started broadcasting their duties on Facebook Live and sharing life behind the scenes.

Today, March 31, they are showing the work that goes into caring for their beautiful elephants and magnificent stingrays.

Staff in the Animal Care Team are sharing their knowledge of the elephants from 11am and visiting the stingrays at 1pm . Both live videos can be watched here.

Colchester Zoo costs more than £25,000 a day to run and while it is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the owners are appealing for any donations to help them care for their animals.

You can find more information on how to support the zoo here.

