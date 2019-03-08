Partly Cloudy

Video

Find out how you can help name Colchester Zoo's tiger cubs

PUBLISHED: 19:29 29 July 2019

The tiger cubs are settling into their home at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Archant

Zookeepers are asking for visitors help in naming the adorable new trio at Colchester Zoo.

The amur tiger cubs are now more than five weeks old and just a few weeks ago their genders were revealed to the public - with mother Taiga giving birth to two males and one female on Friday, June 14.

Now the zookeepers want visitors to cast a vote to help them decide what to name the cute cubs.

How can you get involved?

A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: "We are asking visitors at the zoo to vote for their favourite name by offering a donation against the name of their choice. The keepers will then name the tiger cubs after the three names that raised the most in donations.

"By voting you'll be raising funds for our charity Action for the Wild to help support the Amur tiger conservation project, Wildlife Vets International (WVI)."

Visitors are advised to stop by Tiger Taiga on their next visit to the zoo to cast a vote - but you must be quick as names will be announced at the start of August.

The cubs were bred at the zoo earlier in the year by mother Taiga and father Igor - making it the first time in Colchester Zoo's history that tigers have successfully been raised there.

Following the successful health check the zoo has opened its indoor viewing area for the public to get a glimpse of the new arrivals.

However if this becomes too disruptive for Taiga and the cubs it may be closed again to ensure the welfare of the animals.

A spokesman for the zoo added: "The cubs are becoming very inquisitive and eager to explore out of the den and so it won't be long now until they take their first steps into the outside world."

The names to choose from are:

Boys

Mischa - means lord like

Pasha - means small and humble

Volodya - means ruler of the world

Koryak - mountain range in Siberia

Vasili - means king

Alexei - means defending men

Girls

Tatána - means fathers daughter

Lena - a river in Siberia

Selenga - a river in Siberia

Which name you would like to be chosen? Have your say in our poll and make sure to pay a visit to the zoo to place your vote.

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

How a village saved their pub - and are now turning a profit

The Case Is Altered, Bentley, Suffolk. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

