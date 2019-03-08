Video

Find out how you can help name Colchester Zoo's tiger cubs

The tiger cubs are settling into their home at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Archant

Zookeepers are asking for visitors help in naming the adorable new trio at Colchester Zoo.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The tiger cubs are settling into their home at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO The tiger cubs are settling into their home at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

The amur tiger cubs are now more than five weeks old and just a few weeks ago their genders were revealed to the public - with mother Taiga giving birth to two males and one female on Friday, June 14.

Now the zookeepers want visitors to cast a vote to help them decide what to name the cute cubs.

How can you get involved?

A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: "We are asking visitors at the zoo to vote for their favourite name by offering a donation against the name of their choice. The keepers will then name the tiger cubs after the three names that raised the most in donations.

"By voting you'll be raising funds for our charity Action for the Wild to help support the Amur tiger conservation project, Wildlife Vets International (WVI)."

Visitors are advised to stop by Tiger Taiga on their next visit to the zoo to cast a vote - but you must be quick as names will be announced at the start of August.

The three tiger cubs include two males and one female, and are now ready to be seen by the public. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO The three tiger cubs include two males and one female, and are now ready to be seen by the public. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

The cubs were bred at the zoo earlier in the year by mother Taiga and father Igor - making it the first time in Colchester Zoo's history that tigers have successfully been raised there.

Following the successful health check the zoo has opened its indoor viewing area for the public to get a glimpse of the new arrivals.

However if this becomes too disruptive for Taiga and the cubs it may be closed again to ensure the welfare of the animals.

Colchester Zoo is asking for the publics help in naming its three tiger cubs. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Colchester Zoo is asking for the publics help in naming its three tiger cubs. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

A spokesman for the zoo added: "The cubs are becoming very inquisitive and eager to explore out of the den and so it won't be long now until they take their first steps into the outside world."

The names to choose from are:

Boys

Colchester Zoo is asking for the publics help in naming its three tiger cubs. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Colchester Zoo is asking for the publics help in naming its three tiger cubs. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Mischa - means lord like

Pasha - means small and humble

Volodya - means ruler of the world

The tiger cubs are settling into their home at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO The tiger cubs are settling into their home at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Koryak - mountain range in Siberia

Vasili - means king

Alexei - means defending men

Girls

Tatána - means fathers daughter

Lena - a river in Siberia

Selenga - a river in Siberia

Which name you would like to be chosen? Have your say in our poll and make sure to pay a visit to the zoo to place your vote.