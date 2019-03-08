Find out how you can help name Colchester Zoo's tiger cubs
PUBLISHED: 19:29 29 July 2019
Archant
Zookeepers are asking for visitors help in naming the adorable new trio at Colchester Zoo.
The amur tiger cubs are now more than five weeks old and just a few weeks ago their genders were revealed to the public - with mother Taiga giving birth to two males and one female on Friday, June 14.
Now the zookeepers want visitors to cast a vote to help them decide what to name the cute cubs.
How can you get involved?
A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: "We are asking visitors at the zoo to vote for their favourite name by offering a donation against the name of their choice. The keepers will then name the tiger cubs after the three names that raised the most in donations.
"By voting you'll be raising funds for our charity Action for the Wild to help support the Amur tiger conservation project, Wildlife Vets International (WVI)."
Visitors are advised to stop by Tiger Taiga on their next visit to the zoo to cast a vote - but you must be quick as names will be announced at the start of August.
The cubs were bred at the zoo earlier in the year by mother Taiga and father Igor - making it the first time in Colchester Zoo's history that tigers have successfully been raised there.
Following the successful health check the zoo has opened its indoor viewing area for the public to get a glimpse of the new arrivals.
However if this becomes too disruptive for Taiga and the cubs it may be closed again to ensure the welfare of the animals.
A spokesman for the zoo added: "The cubs are becoming very inquisitive and eager to explore out of the den and so it won't be long now until they take their first steps into the outside world."
The names to choose from are:
Boys
Mischa - means lord like
Pasha - means small and humble
Volodya - means ruler of the world
Koryak - mountain range in Siberia
Vasili - means king
Alexei - means defending men
Girls
Tatána - means fathers daughter
Lena - a river in Siberia
Selenga - a river in Siberia
Which name you would like to be chosen? Have your say in our poll and make sure to pay a visit to the zoo to place your vote.