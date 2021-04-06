Colchester Zoo reopening next week after closure causes 'pain and desperation''

Published: 2:34 PM April 6, 2021

Colchester Zoo has made cuts to its budget ahead of reopening next week.

The Essex zoo will not build a new education centre, and has let go of some of its maintenance staff to cope with its months of closure.

Colchester Zoo managing director, Dr Dominque Tropeano said: "We remained responsible for the welfare of all our animal collection consisting of cleaning, feeding, heating and veterinary services.

"A huge cost under normal circumstances let alone through this time with no income in sight.

"We were grateful for the furlough scheme, business rates suspension and later the VAT reduction which have been extremely helpful.

"However, our concern became pain, desperation and much later questioning where and how the future would lie for Colchester Zoo."

He also thanked the public for helping during this difficult time, which Colchester Zoo would have "caved without".

The zoo will open its outdoor areas on Monday, April 12 with a limited capacity.