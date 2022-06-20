News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Like losing a family member' - Colchester Zoo's sealion Paris dies aged 21

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:34 AM June 20, 2022
Paris lived at Colchester Zoo for almost two decades

Paris lived at Colchester Zoo for almost two decades - Credit: Colchester Zoo

Colchester Zoo's hugely popular sealion Paris has died, aged 21.

Last Wednesday, Paris was placed under observation for a degenerating inner ear infection that was not responding to treatment.

After investigating further using general anaesthesia, Paris underwent surgery but died during the operation.

A statement from Colchester Zoo said: "Losing an animal is like losing a member of your family, it is the most difficult part of the job for any animal keeper.

"Our thoughts are with the Animal Care Team who worked closely with Paris, some have even cared for her since she arrived at the zoo in 2003."

Paris was believed to be about 21 years old

Paris was believed to be about 21 years old - Credit: Colchester Zoo

Paris’s exact date of birth is not known but she was about 21 years old when she passed away.

Colchester Zoo was Paris’ home for 19 years.

Kirsty Lawman, team leader at the zoo, said: “Paris was the boss of the group with a big personality, she was the largest of them all as she loved her food and was ruled by her belly.

"You’d know when Paris was around as she had the loudest roar and was very good at making a grand entrance into the pool with a big splash.

Paris making waves at the zoo in north Essex

Paris making waves at the zoo in north Essex - Credit: Colchester Zoo

"We will miss Paris terribly and Playa Patagonia will not be the same without her.”

Over the next few weeks, the remaining sealions will be given "extra attention" to help them recover from the loss, the zoo added.

Tom Swindles
