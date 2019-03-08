New rainbow lorikeet chicks bring colour to Colchester Zoo

Nine rainbow lorikeet chicks have been born at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Archant

Zoo keepers have welcomed nine colourful new arrivals this month after some extra special eggs hatched at Colchester Zoo.

The Australian Rainbow lorikeets at Colchester Zoo Picture: ARCHANT The Australian Rainbow lorikeets at Colchester Zoo Picture: ARCHANT

Despite their name, the rainbow lorikeet chicks start their life with fluffy grey feathers before they gradually gain the bright colours that they are known for.

A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: “Since hatching they have remained in their nest boxes at our Australian Rainbow Walkthrough area.

“All of the chicks are doing extremely well, including one chick who is being cared for by foster parents after it was rejected as an egg by its own parents.”

Once the zoo's new arrivals have grown in size to a possible 12 inches tall, the parrots will venture out of their boxes and mix with the rest of the group.

Here, they will be shown the ropes by the adult birds, before being hand fed pollen by zoo-goers.