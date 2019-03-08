Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New rainbow lorikeet chicks bring colour to Colchester Zoo

PUBLISHED: 11:11 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 01 May 2019

Nine rainbow lorikeet chicks have been born at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Nine rainbow lorikeet chicks have been born at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Archant

Zoo keepers have welcomed nine colourful new arrivals this month after some extra special eggs hatched at Colchester Zoo.

The Australian Rainbow lorikeets at Colchester Zoo Picture: ARCHANTThe Australian Rainbow lorikeets at Colchester Zoo Picture: ARCHANT

Despite their name, the rainbow lorikeet chicks start their life with fluffy grey feathers before they gradually gain the bright colours that they are known for.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: “Since hatching they have remained in their nest boxes at our Australian Rainbow Walkthrough area.

“All of the chicks are doing extremely well, including one chick who is being cared for by foster parents after it was rejected as an egg by its own parents.”

Once the zoo's new arrivals have grown in size to a possible 12 inches tall, the parrots will venture out of their boxes and mix with the rest of the group.

Here, they will be shown the ropes by the adult birds, before being hand fed pollen by zoo-goers.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cocaine found in all Suffolk’s major rivers

Traces of cocaine were found in shrimp in the River Box, shown here flowing through the centre of Boxford, Suffolk.

School pupils help launch air ambulance charity’s newest helicopter

The welcoming committee at Newmarket Academy included jockey Bob Champion, mayor Rachel Hood and deputy mayor James Lay. Picture: MAGPAS

Kebab shop owner fined for serving Christmas customers after hours

Best Kebab Centre, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Sandi Toksvig and leading women writers create a family-friendly Primadonna Festival in Suffolk

Author, playwright and televsiion presenter Sandi Toksvig will be taking part in the family friendly events at the Primadonna Festival. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Ipswich Town take up option to extend Josh Emmanuel’s contract for a further season

Ipswich Town have extended Josh Emmanuel's contract by a further year. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists