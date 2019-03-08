E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Colchester Zoo's tiger cubs to star on TV this week

PUBLISHED: 11:29 19 August 2019

It is an exciting week at Colchester Zoo as the three tiger cubs will feature on TV along with their new aardvark. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

It is an exciting week at Colchester Zoo as the three tiger cubs will feature on TV along with their new aardvark. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

COLCHESTER ZOO

Channel 5's Big Week at the Zoo returns to screens this week featuring some of Colchester Zoo's newest arrivals.

Colchester Zoo tiger cubs will be featuring on Channel 5's 'Big Week at the Zoo'. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOColchester Zoo tiger cubs will be featuring on Channel 5's 'Big Week at the Zoo'. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Mischa, Pasha and Tatána are the zoo's new baby amur tiger cubs who have been proving popular with the public - and now camera crews have even been capturing some of their first steps which will be shown on TV throughout this week.

Read more: 3 tiger cubs born at Colchester Zoo

The popular Channel 5 show will be broadcast at 8pm every evening from Monday, August 19 to Friday, August 23 - for a full week of coverage from zoos across the UK.

In tonight's show, celebrities including presenter Helen Skelton and JB from JLS, will meet the three one month-old endangered cubs, who were named earlier this month following a vote by visitors to Colchester Zoo.

In a post on Facebook yesterday, the zoo said: "Tune in tomorrow night at 8pm and every night between the 19th - 23rd August to see a mix of expert guests and well-known faces, plus exciting features from Colchester Zoo!"

The tiger cubs were born on Friday, June 14, after tigers Taiga and Ivor were bred earlier in the year - making it the first time in the zoo's history that tigers have successfully been raised there.

Colchester Zoo's tiger cubs will feature on TV this week. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOColchester Zoo's tiger cubs will feature on TV this week. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

The tiger cubs names' all originate from Russia; with Mischa, who means "lord like", and the smaller male cub being called Pasha, which means "small and humble". Their sister has been called Tatána, meaning "father's daughter".

Also featuring on the hit TV show will be Colchester Zoo's baby aardvark, Estie, who was born back in April to mum Oq and 28-year-old dad Afer.

