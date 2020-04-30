Village gardens transformed into zoo by Essex animal lover
PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 May 2020
One animal lover is turning her village into a ‘zoo’ to raise money for Colchester Zoo during the coronavirus lockdown.
Alice Simpson, of Greenfield Houses in the Essex village of Birch, is one of Colchester Zoo’s biggest fans, visiting every couple of weeks with her eight-year-old niece Leah and three-year-old nephew Jaxson.
Since its closure and ongoing funding troubles, Alice is now bringing the zoo to the village herself, filling her front garden and windows with animals for local children to spot on their daily walks.
“I love the zoo so much and love living so close to it, now it’s quieter I can sometimes hear the lion’s roar from my house,” she said.
“I miss making memories there with my niece and nephew and I wanted to do something to support the place that was so important to me, so I came up with this for the children in my village.
“All you have to do is put your teddies or your stuffed animals outside your house and some information about them and you can join in.”
Among the animals are collection dishes where those passing can leave some change that will be donated to Colchester Zoo.
Alice added: “We already have a turtle, jellyfish, rhino, owl, leopard, racoon, monkey, a snail and a dog in our zoo.”
A Facebook group called Zoo Trail, which already has more than 150 members, is full of more pictures of families joining in with the project and links to donate to the zoo online.
There are now almost a dozen houses with animals and fun facts outside in Birch, with some houses in Colchester joining in and one far flung friend in Scotland joining in with the fun.
If you would like to give some money to the Colchester Zoo Operating fund, click here for more information.
