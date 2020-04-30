E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Village gardens transformed into zoo by Essex animal lover

PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 May 2020

Alice has more than a dozen animals on display outside her house Picture: ALICE SIMPSON

Alice has more than a dozen animals on display outside her house Picture: ALICE SIMPSON

Archant

One animal lover is turning her village into a ‘zoo’ to raise money for Colchester Zoo during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lousia the leopard is part of Birch's zoo trail - organiser Alice Simpson hopes it will inspire other people to display their animals Picture: ALICE SIMPSONLousia the leopard is part of Birch's zoo trail - organiser Alice Simpson hopes it will inspire other people to display their animals Picture: ALICE SIMPSON

Alice Simpson, of Greenfield Houses in the Essex village of Birch, is one of Colchester Zoo’s biggest fans, visiting every couple of weeks with her eight-year-old niece Leah and three-year-old nephew Jaxson.

Since its closure and ongoing funding troubles, Alice is now bringing the zoo to the village herself, filling her front garden and windows with animals for local children to spot on their daily walks.

Alice Simpson has filled her front hedge and windows with animals for children to spot on their daily walks in her village of Birch, near Colchester Picture: ALICE SIMPSONAlice Simpson has filled her front hedge and windows with animals for children to spot on their daily walks in her village of Birch, near Colchester Picture: ALICE SIMPSON

“I love the zoo so much and love living so close to it, now it’s quieter I can sometimes hear the lion’s roar from my house,” she said.

“I miss making memories there with my niece and nephew and I wanted to do something to support the place that was so important to me, so I came up with this for the children in my village.

Birch Zoo is spreading across the UK, with some homes across Colchester joining in - and one animal lover in Scotland as well Picture: ALICE SIMPSONBirch Zoo is spreading across the UK, with some homes across Colchester joining in - and one animal lover in Scotland as well Picture: ALICE SIMPSON

You may also want to watch:

“All you have to do is put your teddies or your stuffed animals outside your house and some information about them and you can join in.”

Each animal comes with a handy factsheet full of interesting information Picture: ALICE SIMPSONEach animal comes with a handy factsheet full of interesting information Picture: ALICE SIMPSON

Among the animals are collection dishes where those passing can leave some change that will be donated to Colchester Zoo.

Alice added: “We already have a turtle, jellyfish, rhino, owl, leopard, racoon, monkey, a snail and a dog in our zoo.”

Almost a dozen homes in the village are taking part in the zoo trail to raise money for Colchester Zoo while it is closed during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: ALICE SIMPSONAlmost a dozen homes in the village are taking part in the zoo trail to raise money for Colchester Zoo while it is closed during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: ALICE SIMPSON

A Facebook group called Zoo Trail, which already has more than 150 members, is full of more pictures of families joining in with the project and links to donate to the zoo online.

There are now almost a dozen houses with animals and fun facts outside in Birch, with some houses in Colchester joining in and one far flung friend in Scotland joining in with the fun.

If you would like to give some money to the Colchester Zoo Operating fund, click here for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

3,000 people tested at Copdock coronavirus centre

Around 3,000 people are now said to have been tested for coronavirus at the Copdock drive-through centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New head of school announced for academy in Saxmundham

Lizzie Girling is to take over SET Saxmundham in September Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Why I’ve written to the Attorney General about appeal from Tavis’ murderer

Tom Hunt's appearence in the virtual House of Commons have approved - but he's still showing off a

A welcome catalyst for change or ignoring the real problem? Town fans debate radical proposal to regionalise League One

Radical proposals that could see Leagues One and Two regionalised have been put forward by Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley. Picture: ARCHANT

‘This is what can be done’ - landowner on vision behind proposed almshouses for the young development

The proposed development would include 17 allotment gardens, but there are concerns over loss of allotment land Picture: FRAZER DIBLEY
Drive 24