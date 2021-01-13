Published: 2:56 PM January 13, 2021

Casey the l'hoest's monkey (also known as a mountain monkey) gives birth to new-born at Colchester Zoo. - Credit: Tom Smith

Colchester Zoo has welcomed another new arrival to its enclosure following the birth of a baby monkey.

The l'hoest's monkey - which is yet to be named by zookeepers - has been growing bigger, stronger and more confident with both parents being very attentive.

Mum Casey and dad Kane became parents to the youngster on November 17, and have since been keeping very close to the new-born.

Casey is 12 years old and was born at the zoo, previously welcoming four other offspring. Dad Kane is also 12 years old, but arrived from Budapest in 2018. The pair have been together ever since.

L'hoest's monkeys are from the tropical forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, western Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi. Their diet consists of fruits, leaves, shoots, invertebrates, and seeds.

They mostly live in mountainous forest areas in small, female-dominated groups, and have a dark coat which can be distinguished by a characteristic white beard.

Casey would have been pregnant for five months with each of her offspring and she will nurse this little one for some time.

Baby l'hoest's monkeys are born with orange hair, which darkens when they are around three months old and they develop a white ruff that frames their face with distinctive deep-set orange eyes.

The Animal Care Team is currently thinking of a name for the newest arrival to the group.