Warning over ‘cold callers’ in Woodbridge after two dogs are stolen

PUBLISHED: 14:15 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 07 July 2020

Police are warning people to stay vigilant to suspicious behaviour in Woodbridge where two males are cold calling on residents. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Police are warning people to stay vigilant to suspicious behaviour in Woodbridge where two males are cold calling on residents. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

Police are warning people to stay vigilant to suspicious behaviour in Woodbridge where two males are ‘cold calling’ on residents and two cocker spaniels have been stolen.

Two males have been in the town in recent weeks knocking on doors and engaging with residents, offering work such as roof repairs, driveway repairs and gardening.

It is suspected this activity is a scam to establish if the property is a home to dogs. They will then spray paint a small white line on a pavement next to the address to mark houses that have dogs in them, to come back later and attempt to take them.

Approximately over a dozen residents have reported this activity in recent weeks.

The males have been in the Bury Hill area of Woodbridge and on the St Andrew’s estate in Melton where white lines have been on pavements next to addresses with dogs in.

Two dogs, both cocker spaniels, have already been stolen in the Melton area on May, 26 2020.

The two cocker spaniels were stolen from a kennel in Alderton, near Woodbridge, between 8pm on Monday May 25 and 5.30am on Tuesday, May 26.

MORE: Two cocker spaniels stolen from kennel overnight

One of the cocker spaniels has black fur and is six years old, while the other has brown fur with a white chest and is one and a half years old.

One of the males involved in the ‘cold calling’ is described as being tall with ginger hair, the other is shorter than the first and has a beard. Both have Irish accents.

The vehicle they use has been described as a white van with an orange light on top with the partial index of BT55.

Anyone who has experienced such activity in recent weeks should contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



