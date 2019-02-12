Dry start to March but wind and rain on the way
PUBLISHED: 07:47 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 01 March 2019
Friday will see a dry start to March but forecasters are predicting a less than settled weekend ahead.
It will be a grey start for most with temperatures of around 7 -9C.
As the day goes on conditions will stay largely similar with a blanket of cloud staying over our region.
Top temperatures today will be around 9 - 11C, dropping to 5C overnight.
Saturday will see some wet and windy conditions as an area of low pressure comes in across the UK.
The heaviest rain appears to hit our region on Sunday and into Monday with heavy showers predicted during this time.