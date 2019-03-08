Be prepared - It's getting colder, windier and wetter as we approach the weekend
PUBLISHED: 09:26 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 25 April 2019
Patchy rain and colder temperatures are coming to Suffolk and Essex this weekend in the wake of the scorching Easter weekend.
We awoke this morning to heavy rain, in contrast to the summer-like feel of recent days.
This is already drying up and we can even expect some sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures as high as 17C.
In a tweet from regional forecasters Weatherquest, they said their team expect a cloudy start with some rain, clearing to the north later this morning and light south or southeasterly winds.
A dry Thursday night and southerly winds will be followed by a colder front from the north on Friday night and Saturday. Large patches of heavier showers will hit most of Suffolk on Saturday, reaching north Essex by Saturday night.
Temperatures over Friday and the weekend are expected to be 10C or lower, but rain and wind chills could make conditions feel colder.