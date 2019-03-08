Be prepared - It's getting colder, windier and wetter as we approach the weekend

Rain is coming to Suffolk and Essex in Friday and Saturday, so be ready to get the umbrellas out Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Patchy rain and colder temperatures are coming to Suffolk and Essex this weekend in the wake of the scorching Easter weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After an Easter scorcher and hot weather on Monday and Tuesday, the forecast for the end of April is wetter, windier and colder Picture: GREGG BROWN After an Easter scorcher and hot weather on Monday and Tuesday, the forecast for the end of April is wetter, windier and colder Picture: GREGG BROWN

We awoke this morning to heavy rain, in contrast to the summer-like feel of recent days.

This is already drying up and we can even expect some sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures as high as 17C.

In a tweet from regional forecasters Weatherquest, they said their team expect a cloudy start with some rain, clearing to the north later this morning and light south or southeasterly winds.

A dry Thursday night and southerly winds will be followed by a colder front from the north on Friday night and Saturday. Large patches of heavier showers will hit most of Suffolk on Saturday, reaching north Essex by Saturday night.

East Anglia: A cloudy start with some rain, clearing to the north later this morning. Brighter through the middle part of the day and this afternoon, but with scattered heavy showers developing. Light south or southeasterly winds will become moderate, top temps around 17 C. pic.twitter.com/Sb9vikBDpl — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) April 25, 2019

Temperatures over Friday and the weekend are expected to be 10C or lower, but rain and wind chills could make conditions feel colder.