Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Be prepared - It's getting colder, windier and wetter as we approach the weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:26 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 25 April 2019

Rain is coming to Suffolk and Essex in Friday and Saturday, so be ready to get the umbrellas out Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Rain is coming to Suffolk and Essex in Friday and Saturday, so be ready to get the umbrellas out Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Patchy rain and colder temperatures are coming to Suffolk and Essex this weekend in the wake of the scorching Easter weekend.

After an Easter scorcher and hot weather on Monday and Tuesday, the forecast for the end of April is wetter, windier and colder Picture: GREGG BROWNAfter an Easter scorcher and hot weather on Monday and Tuesday, the forecast for the end of April is wetter, windier and colder Picture: GREGG BROWN

We awoke this morning to heavy rain, in contrast to the summer-like feel of recent days.

This is already drying up and we can even expect some sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures as high as 17C.

In a tweet from regional forecasters Weatherquest, they said their team expect a cloudy start with some rain, clearing to the north later this morning and light south or southeasterly winds.

A dry Thursday night and southerly winds will be followed by a colder front from the north on Friday night and Saturday. Large patches of heavier showers will hit most of Suffolk on Saturday, reaching north Essex by Saturday night.

Temperatures over Friday and the weekend are expected to be 10C or lower, but rain and wind chills could make conditions feel colder.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Be prepared - It’s getting colder, windier and wetter as we approach the weekend

Rain is coming to Suffolk and Essex in Friday and Saturday, so be ready to get the umbrellas out Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

How London youngsters are groomed to deal drugs in Suffolk and Essex

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Watchdog report blocks plans to merge Sainsbury’s with Walmart-owned Asda

The CMA has blocked a proposed merger between Sainsbury's and Asda outright Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

‘This is a club where he can find his home’ - Chambers wants Town to keep striker Keane

Luke Chambers wants Will Keane to stay at Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Serial burglar jailed for ‘campaign’ of shop break-ins

Marc Nicholls, who has been jailed for a series of shop burglaries in east Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists