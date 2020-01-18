E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Severe cold weather alert issued - but will it snow?

18 January, 2020 - 07:30
A cyclist braves the cold weather and leaves a track in the snow in Holywells Park. Photo taken in 2018. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

A cyclist braves the cold weather and leaves a track in the snow in Holywells Park. Photo taken in 2018. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Archant

Icy weather is on its way to Suffolk and north Essex - with parts of East Anglia set to endure plunging temperatures of as low as -5C.

Public Health England has issued a level 2 cold weather alert for the east of England, warning of a 60% chance of freezing conditions.

The alert is in place between 6pm on Sunday and 6pm on Tuesday.

Weatherquest forecasters, based in Norwich, said this weekend will be very cold with temperatures going well below freezing on Sunday night.

The mercury could plummet to as low as -4C or -5C, the Met Office warned.

However, Weatherquest expert Adam Dury said it is unlikely we will see any snow.

You may also want to watch:

Parts of Scotland and northern England may see a small amount of snow but it is likely to be confined to this part of the UK, he added.

But it will be icy, and it will feel much colder than it has in recent weeks, Mr Dury added.

The 'yellow' cold weather alert has been triggered by the Met Office.

It has been put in place in partnership with Public Health England as very cold weather could increase health risks to vulnerable people.

Dr Owen Landeg, principal environmental public health scientist, said: "Older people and those with heart and lung problems are at risk of getting sick in cold weather.

"Keep an eye out for those who may need help staying warm, ensure they wear lots of thin layers and have everything they need.

"Below 18C, changes to the body mean that the risk of strokes, heart attacks and chest infections increase so heating homes to this temperature is particularly important to stay well."

