‘The eyes behind the mask’ - stunning photos of nurses fighting coronavirus at Ipswich Hospital

The photos, taken by NHS worker Colin Gray, show the faces of those fighting coronavirus on Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital.

These striking images show the full range of emotions faced by Ipswich Hospital workers as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The photos, taken by NHS worker Colin Gray, show the faces of those fighting coronavirus on Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital.

Colin Gray took the black and white pictures of his colleagues on the emergency Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital, with the library of images called “the eyes behind the mask”.

They were posted on Facebook by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

The photos, taken by NHS worker Colin Gray, show the faces of those fighting coronavirus on Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital.

People have called it a “brilliant piece of photography”, while one person commenting on social media said: “Thank you to each and every one of you.

“We are indebted to Colchester General for their loving care of our family over the years and we can’t thank them enough. Heroes without capes.”

The photos, taken by NHS worker Colin Gray, show the faces of those fighting coronavirus on Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital.

Mr Gray said he was flabbergasted that the post had received 12,000 views.

The photos, taken by NHS worker Colin Gray, show the faces of those fighting coronavirus on Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital.

The photos, taken by NHS worker Colin Gray, show the faces of those fighting coronavirus on Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital.

The photos, taken by NHS worker Colin Gray, show the faces of those fighting coronavirus on Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital.

The photos, taken by NHS worker Colin Gray, show the faces of those fighting coronavirus on Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital.

The photos, taken by NHS worker Colin Gray, show the faces of those fighting coronavirus on Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital.

The photos, taken by NHS worker Colin Gray, show the faces of those fighting coronavirus on Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital.