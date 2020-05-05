E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘The eyes behind the mask’ - stunning photos of nurses fighting coronavirus at Ipswich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:32 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 05 May 2020

ESNEFT/Colin Gray

These striking images show the full range of emotions faced by Ipswich Hospital workers as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Colin Gray took the black and white pictures of his colleagues on the emergency Lavenham Ward at Ipswich Hospital, with the library of images called “the eyes behind the mask”.

They were posted on Facebook by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

People have called it a “brilliant piece of photography”, while one person commenting on social media said: “Thank you to each and every one of you.

“We are indebted to Colchester General for their loving care of our family over the years and we can’t thank them enough. Heroes without capes.”

Mr Gray said he was flabbergasted that the post had received 12,000 views.

