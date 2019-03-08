Shot in the arm for hospital appeal from youngsters

Rebecca Rees with her mother Marie and Graham Chubb of Thurston Community College Picture: BUTTERFLY APPEAL BUTTERFLY APPEAL

A non-uniform day and cake stall at Thurston Community College raised more than £1,222 for the Butterfly appeal at West Suffolk Hospital.

The appeal is run by the My WiSH charity and raises money to help enhance care for patients at the end of their lives, in the hospital and in the community.

Rebecca Rees from the school council came up with the idea as her mother Marie is a palliative care nurse at the hospital.

The 16-year-old, who lives in Troston, said: "Everyone put in £1 to take part in the day and everyone took part which helped us to raise the money. I was quite aware of the appeal because of my mum's links with the hospital."

Graham Chubb, the assistant principal at the college, said: "To raise over £1,200 for this great cause was a fantastic achievement and we were all very proud of the efforts the college council went to, especially Rebecca."