College staff raise money for hospital charity

Left to right: Louise Carroll, senior management accountant, Vicky Richardson, procurement coordinator and Staff Association chairman, Laraine Moody, vice principal employer engagement and Sally Daniels, campaign manager for My Wish Picture: DANNY HEWITT Archant

Money raised from a college’s end-of-term Christmas lunch has been donated to the My WiSH Charity which supports West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Staff at West Suffolk College raised £1,000 by holding a raffle at their Christmas bash, with many local suppliers and businesses donating prizes.

Vicky Richardson, Staff Association chairman at the college, said: “I would like to say how proud I am that we have been able to raise such a huge amount for My WiSH during our staff Christmas raffle.

“We know this is going to a great cause and will be utilised extremely well by the charity.”

Sally Daniels, appeal manager for My WiSH, said: “West Suffolk College have been wonderful supporters of My WiSH Charity.

“It is great to work together because we all have the same aim, to support the community and make a difference. This donation will help us to continue to enhance the care of patients and their families so we really are truly grateful to the college.”

The funds raised will go towards the Butterfly Fund, which focuses on end-of-life care for the patients of West Suffolk Hospital and supporting their families.