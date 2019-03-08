Bungalow fire leaves two properties full of smoke

The fire in Collimer Close, Chelmondiston, left two bungalows filled with heavy smoke Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A fire in a bungalow kitchen has left smoke billowing out of a home in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of a fire in Collimer Close, Chelmondiston, at about 8.20am on October 10.

When they arrived at the scene they found heavy smoke billowing from the kitchen of a semi-detached bungalow, with the two connected properties smokelogged.

There are no reported injuries from the scene and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were not called.

Three fire engines from Holbrook, Princes Street and Ipswich East fire stations were deployed to the scene and the fire was extinguished by 9.26am.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary confirmed officers also attended the scene.