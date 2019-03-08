Road blocked following two vehicle collision

Two vehicles have collided on the B1116 at the junction with the B1118 near Dennington. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two vehicles have collided at a junction near Dennington causing delays in both directions.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to reports of the crash in the B1116 near to the junction with the B1118, at 11.15am today, Tuesday September 24.

Officers remain at the scene of the collision while they await recovery for the vehicles involved.

The road, which is known locally as Goddard's Corner, is partially blocked on one side and traffic is building in the area according to the AA traffic map.

The ambulance service has been called to attend the incident, but they are yet to arrive on scene.

The injuries are believed to be minor at this stage.