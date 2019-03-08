Thunderstorms

Updated

One in hospital following collision in Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 17:28 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:08 12 June 2019

One person has been taken to West Hospital following a collision between a car and a cyclist Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been taken to West Hospital following a collision between a car and a cyclist Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

One person has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital following a collision in Newmarket on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they had been called at 4.05pm to a road traffic collision between a car and a cyclist on Moulton Road.

An air ambulance and a land ambulance are both thought to have been called to the scene but it is not clear which vehicle took the person to hospital.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing at this stage.

The road was understood to be partially blocked while emergency services remained on the scene but was cleared by 6.30pm.

