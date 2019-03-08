Child in hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after collision with car
PUBLISHED: 18:24 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:24 26 August 2019
A child has been taken to hospital this evening after being involved in a collision with a car in Stowmarket.
The incident took place shortly after 4pm on Gun Cotton Way in the town.
The road is currently closed while police carry out their investigations.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the child had been taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries".
They said it wasn't clear yet when the road would re-open.
