Child in hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after collision with car

A child has been taken to hospital this evening after being involved in a collision with a car in Stowmarket.

The incident took place shortly after 4pm on Gun Cotton Way in the town.

The road is currently closed while police carry out their investigations.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the child had been taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries".

They said it wasn't clear yet when the road would re-open.