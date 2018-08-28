Road clear after motorbike and car collide near Ipswich

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have cleared Holbrook Road in Freston after are a two vehicle collision took place there earlier this morning.

Officers were called to a collision between a motorbike and an Audi A4 estate on the road at 9.44am.

The road was partially blocked while emergency services dealt with the collision.

Suffolk Highways were also called to the scene to deal with a small petrol spillage.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that there were no reported injuries.