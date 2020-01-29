Updated
A140 clear following two-car collision
The A140 is now clear following a collision earlier this evening, which caused large delays along the road.
Police were initially called to the scene at 4.30pm after reports of a collision between two cars in the hamlet of Brockford near Mendlesham.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that there had been debris in the road but that no one had been injured.
The road was clear by 6.15pm.