Emergency services called to two car collision

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds

Police and fire services were called to a two car collision on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to Flempton Road, Risby near Bury St Edmunds shortly after 4.35pm.

Two cars have collided on the road, which is now thought to be partially blocked.

Three fire crews have also been called to the scene from Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall.

An ambulance has also been called to the scene. It's not clear if there are any injuries at this stage.