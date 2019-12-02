Emergency services called to two car collision
PUBLISHED: 17:12 02 December 2019
Police and fire services were called to a two car collision on Monday afternoon.
Crews were called to Flempton Road, Risby near Bury St Edmunds shortly after 4.35pm.
Two cars have collided on the road, which is now thought to be partially blocked.
Three fire crews have also been called to the scene from Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall.
An ambulance has also been called to the scene. It's not clear if there are any injuries at this stage.