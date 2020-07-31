Three cars and a pedestrian involved in collision
PUBLISHED: 16:11 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 31 July 2020
Archant
Three cars and a pedestrian have been involved in a collision in Bury St Edmunds.
Police were called to Rougham Road in Bury St Edmunds at around 2.40pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the incident has happened close to the Dobbie Garden Centre in the town.
No serious injuries are thought to have been sustained at the scene.
