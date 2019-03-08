Three miles of tailbacks on the A11 after lorry hits broken down car

Queue of around three miles have been reported near Mildenhall after a broken down car was hit by a lorry.

The incident happened around 1/2 mile from Fiveways shortly after 1.20pm.

A Vauxhall Zafira broke down on the road and was then hit by a lorry.

No one was in the car when it was hit.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the car had been in a live lane when it had broken down.

Attempts are being made to remove the vehicle to a nearby layby but there are around three miles of traffic reported in the area.