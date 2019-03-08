E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire crews free trapped driver from car after colliding with lorry

PUBLISHED: 12:39 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 05 September 2019

All three emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a lorry and a car near Charsfield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

All three emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a lorry and a car near Charsfield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

All three emergency services are attending a collision involving a car and a lorry near Wickham Market which has closed the road.

Three fire engines were sent to the collision on the B1078 near Charsfield at 11.23am, where crews worked to remove the roof in order to free the driver of the vehicle.

Bridge Road, which is at the junction with Park Lane, remains closed as the emergency services tend to the collision.

Two fire engines arrived at the scene - one from Woodbridge and another from Framlingham, with a third on route from Princes Street.

A spokesman from Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Paramedics are currently treating the driver of the vehicle."

The incident is ongoing and police are also on scene assisting with the traffic flow.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

