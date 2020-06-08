Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham.

Two people have been injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle on a quiet Suffolk road and an air ambulance is at the scene.

Suffolk police were called to the incident at 6.03pm after receiving reports that a black Audi car and a Honda motorcycle had collided in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham.

The car went off the road and into a ditch and both of the motorists sustained injuries – though they are not thought to be life threatening or life changing at this time.

An air ambulance has been called to the scene, however it is not known whether it has been used to transport anyone.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service had been the first on the scene after being called at 6.01pm and they worked to stabilize both victims of the crash before other emergency services arrived.

The driver of the Audi had to be extracted from their car by crews.

Police remain at the scene of the collision.