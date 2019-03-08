Lane blocked following collision near primary school

A collision involving atleast two vehicles has taken place near Elveden C of E Primary Academy. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A collision involving two vehicles has taken place at the crossroads near Elveden Primary Academy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at 8.24pm to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on the B1106 at Elveden crossroads.

The incident, which involved a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes, happened just over the road from Elvdeon C of E Primary Academy in London Road.

One lane is blocked by the collision and officers from Suffolk Police are at the scene assisting with traffic flow.

The extent of any injuries as a result of the collision are not yet known.

Recovery has arrived at the scene of the collision, however the road remains blocked.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.