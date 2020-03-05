E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Severe delays after three-vehicle collision on the A12

PUBLISHED: 12:14 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 05 March 2020

The A12 is down to one lane following a three-vehicle collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 is down to one lane following a three-vehicle collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The A12 northbound is down to one lane this afternoon following a three-vehicle collision.

Emergency services were called to the A12 northbound between the Seven Hills roundabout and the Foxhall Road roundabout at 11.20am.

One lane is currently blocked while police and ambulance crews deal with the scene.

There are delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported in the area.

It's not clear if there have been any injuries at this time.

