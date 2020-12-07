E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Cyclist injured following collision with car

PUBLISHED: 09:40 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 07 December 2020

A cyclist has been injured following a collision in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A cyclist has been left with a potentially broken ankle following a collision in Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services were called to the A1101 Northern Way, near the Mercedes Benz garage, following a collision between a car and a bike on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the cyclist had potentially suffered a broken ankle as a result of the collision.

No information was given regarding the driver.

The East of England Ambulance service said: “I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 7.30am regarding an incident on the A1101, Bury St Edmunds.

“We sent an ambulance to the scene who transported a patient to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.”

