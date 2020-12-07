Cyclist injured following collision with car
PUBLISHED: 09:40 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 07 December 2020
Archant
A cyclist has been left with a potentially broken ankle following a collision in Bury St Edmunds.
Emergency services were called to the A1101 Northern Way, near the Mercedes Benz garage, following a collision between a car and a bike on Monday morning.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the cyclist had potentially suffered a broken ankle as a result of the collision.
No information was given regarding the driver.
The East of England Ambulance service said: “I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 7.30am regarding an incident on the A1101, Bury St Edmunds.
“We sent an ambulance to the scene who transported a patient to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.