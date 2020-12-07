Cyclist injured following collision with car

Published: 9:40 AM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

A cyclist has been injured following a collision in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

A cyclist has been left with a potentially broken ankle following a collision in Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services were called to the A1101 Northern Way, near the Mercedes Benz garage, following a collision between a car and a bike on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the cyclist had potentially suffered a broken ankle as a result of the collision.

No information was given regarding the driver.

The East of England Ambulance service said: “I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 7.30am regarding an incident on the A1101, Bury St Edmunds.

“We sent an ambulance to the scene who transported a patient to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.”