News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News

Cyclist injured following collision with car

person

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:40 AM December 7, 2020    Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020
A cyclist has been injured following a collision in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A cyclist has been injured following a collision in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

A cyclist has been left with a potentially broken ankle following a collision in Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services were called to the A1101 Northern Way, near the Mercedes Benz garage, following a collision between a car and a bike on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the cyclist had potentially suffered a broken ankle as a result of the collision.

No information was given regarding the driver.

The East of England Ambulance service said: “I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 7.30am regarding an incident on the A1101, Bury St Edmunds.

You may also want to watch:

“We sent an ambulance to the scene who transported a patient to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid infection rates rise in two parts of Suffolk - Ipswich sees slight decline
  2. 2 Top 5 reasons to start knitting this winter
  3. 3 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
  1. 4 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
  2. 5 Art company wound up by court after role in £600k ‘cynical scam’
  3. 6 Ipswich Town rumour: Celtic ‘considering approach’ for club legend Lambert
  4. 7 Pair died in head-on crash when car veered into their path, court hears
  5. 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
  6. 9 Plans for 27 self-build homes rejected
  7. 10 Police remove diners from Colchester restaurant after Covid breaches

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

Family heartbroken by death of ‘life and soul of the party’ Adrian

Holly Hume

person

Coronavirus

MP raises doubts over whether Suffolk will leave Tier 2 next week

Katy Sandalls

person

‘Please wait your turn’ - GPs ‘overwhelmed’ by Covid-19 vaccine calls

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Alert sparked after bomb found on Suffolk beach

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus