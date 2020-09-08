Road blocked after car hits tree
PUBLISHED: 17:49 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 08 September 2020
The A134 is blocked this evening after a car hit tree.
Police were called to the A134 at Assington on Tuesday afternoon following a single vehicle collision.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a car had hit a tree.
There are said to be no injuries to those involved in the collision but the road remains blocked.
Motorists have reported delays in the area as drivers look for alternative routes.
