Road blocked after car hits tree

PUBLISHED: 17:49 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 08 September 2020

The A134 is blocked at Assington following a collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A134 is blocked this evening after a car hit tree.

Police were called to the A134 at Assington on Tuesday afternoon following a single vehicle collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a car had hit a tree.

There are said to be no injuries to those involved in the collision but the road remains blocked.

Motorists have reported delays in the area as drivers look for alternative routes.

