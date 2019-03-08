Rolling roadblock in place follow multi-car collision on A14
PUBLISHED: 09:05 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 22 May 2019
Archant
Officers have been called to the A14 westbound at Haughley after a multi-vehicle collision.
Suffolk police were called at 8.20am to a collision between three or four cars.
There are not thought to be any injuries but officers remain at the scene.
The cars have been moved from the carriageway but a rolling road block is in place as officers deal with the cars.