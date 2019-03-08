Rolling roadblock in place follow multi-car collision on A14

A multi-vehicle collision took place on the A14 at Haughley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Officers have been called to the A14 westbound at Haughley after a multi-vehicle collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police were called at 8.20am to a collision between three or four cars.

There are not thought to be any injuries but officers remain at the scene.

The cars have been moved from the carriageway but a rolling road block is in place as officers deal with the cars.