Rolling roadblock in place follow multi-car collision on A14

PUBLISHED: 09:05 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 22 May 2019

A multi-vehicle collision took place on the A14 at Haughley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A multi-vehicle collision took place on the A14 at Haughley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Officers have been called to the A14 westbound at Haughley after a multi-vehicle collision.

Suffolk police were called at 8.20am to a collision between three or four cars.

There are not thought to be any injuries but officers remain at the scene.

The cars have been moved from the carriageway but a rolling road block is in place as officers deal with the cars.

