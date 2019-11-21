E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two car crash blocks stretch of A140

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 21 November 2019

A stretch of the A140 near Little Stonham has been blocked by a two-car crash.

Police were called at around 9.25am today, Thursday, November, a crash involving a Nissan and a BMW on Norwich Road.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, one of the drivers has suffered a minor injury in he crash.

He said: "There are two vehicles involved.

"The road has been blocked as of 9.40am."

He added that the East of England Ambulance Service had also been called to the scene.

