Two car crash blocks stretch of A140
PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 21 November 2019
Archant
A stretch of the A140 near Little Stonham has been blocked by a two-car crash.
Police were called at around 9.25am today, Thursday, November, a crash involving a Nissan and a BMW on Norwich Road.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, one of the drivers has suffered a minor injury in he crash.
He said: "There are two vehicles involved.
"The road has been blocked as of 9.40am."
He added that the East of England Ambulance Service had also been called to the scene.