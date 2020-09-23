E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman taken to hospital after car flips on its roof

PUBLISHED: 10:46 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 23 September 2020

A woman is in hospital following a collision in Barnham this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman is in hospital following a collision in Barnham this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning following a single vehicle collision which left her car on its roof.

Police were called to Elveden Road at Barnham near the Gorse Industrial Estate, at around 7.45am.

On arrival they found that a car had flipped onto its roof in a field.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene and the female driver was found to have suffered neck injuries.

It’s not clear at this stage how serious the injuries are.

The vehicle has since been recovered and the road cleared.

