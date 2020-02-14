Boy, 13, injured after collision with car outside Suffolk college

Police were called to the scene in Rotterdam Road by the ambulance service around 8.05am Friday, February 14.

The collision involved the boy and a Nissan Qashqai.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said paramedics believe the boy to have sustained a broken collarbone during the incident.

Traffic in the area remains heavy following the incident.