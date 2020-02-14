E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Boy, 13, injured after collision with car outside Suffolk college

PUBLISHED: 09:23 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 14 February 2020

A 13-year-old boy has been injured following a collision with a Nissan Qashqai outside Lowestoft Sixth Form College Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 13-year-old boy has been injured following a collision with a car outside Lowestoft Sixth Form College.

Police were called to the scene in Rotterdam Road by the ambulance service around 8.05am Friday, February 14.

The collision involved the boy and a Nissan Qashqai.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said paramedics believe the boy to have sustained a broken collarbone during the incident.

Traffic in the area remains heavy following the incident.

