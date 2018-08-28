Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two hours of mayhem on Suffolk’s roads causing delays on A14 and A12

PUBLISHED: 16:34 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:11 20 November 2018

The A14 at J51 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 at J51 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Suffolk police are warning drivers of delays across a number of the county’s roads after a series of collisions.

Officers were called at around 3pm to the A14 near Claydon after a car is said to have rolled westbound close near junction 51.

In a tweet police told drivers to expect the delays close to the turning for the A140.

They said: “Officers are at the scene of a single-vehicle collision just before junction 51 of the #A14 and close to the turning for the #A140.

“A single lane is currently open and recovery has been requested. A HGV has also sustained a tyre blow-out nearby.

Motorists should expect delays.”

On the eastbound side of the A14 at Risby police are arriving at a four vehicle collision close to the first turn off for Bury.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the incident did not appear to be serious at this stage.

Elsewhere on the A12 at East Bergholt police were called at 4.35pm to East Bergolt and a collision involving three cars and a lorry.

The collision is said to have take place northbound on the on slip road.

There is said to be a build up of traffic in the area.

Finally a car and a motorbike are said to have collided on Weston Way in Bury St Edmunds at around 4.30pm.

No information is known at this stage about any potential injuries.

More to follow

Topic Tags:

Man pleads guilty to being twice over drink driving limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving

16:07 Will Jefford
Philip Bloomfield admitted the charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man has plead guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving at Ipswich Magistrates court today after a woman was left with life threatening injuries following a car crash on the A1120.

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

31 minutes ago Will Jefford
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Multi-million pound plans to transform a Suffolk RAF base into the first permanent international site for US fighter jets have been announced.

Man in court accused of defrauding man with Down syndrome

46 minutes ago Will Jefford
Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man accused of duping a disabled man into handing over tens of thousands of pounds has had his case sent up to crown court.

Two hours of mayhem on Suffolk’s roads causing delays on A14 and A12

52 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
The A14 at J51 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police are warning drivers of delays across a number of the county’s roads after a series of collisions.

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

11:18 Amy Gibbons
The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

An inmate at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has made a mockery of the justice system after posting a YouTube video from a mobile phone in his cell.

Prince William reveals he was taken ‘over the edge’ while flying air ambulance

15:32 Paul Geater
The Duke of Cambridge flew for the East Anglian Air Ambulance between 2015 and 2017. Picture:: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge was left feeling “very sad and very down” after one particularly difficult mission while he was flying with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, he has revealed.

Store all set to be lit up for Christmas

14:37 Russell Cook
The Boots store in Sudbury which is about to have Christmas lights put up round the building. Picture: NICKI DIXON

One of the buildings in Sudbury which has been left out of the Christmas street lighting for the past two years is all set to be lit up this year.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Poll ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24