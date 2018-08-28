Two hours of mayhem on Suffolk’s roads causing delays on A14 and A12

Suffolk police are warning drivers of delays across a number of the county’s roads after a series of collisions.

Officers were called at around 3pm to the A14 near Claydon after a car is said to have rolled westbound close near junction 51.

In a tweet police told drivers to expect the delays close to the turning for the A140.

They said: “Officers are at the scene of a single-vehicle collision just before junction 51 of the #A14 and close to the turning for the #A140.

“A single lane is currently open and recovery has been requested. A HGV has also sustained a tyre blow-out nearby.

Motorists should expect delays.”

On the eastbound side of the A14 at Risby police are arriving at a four vehicle collision close to the first turn off for Bury.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the incident did not appear to be serious at this stage.

Elsewhere on the A12 at East Bergholt police were called at 4.35pm to East Bergolt and a collision involving three cars and a lorry.

The collision is said to have take place northbound on the on slip road.

There is said to be a build up of traffic in the area.

Finally a car and a motorbike are said to have collided on Weston Way in Bury St Edmunds at around 4.30pm.

No information is known at this stage about any potential injuries.

