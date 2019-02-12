Sudbury dementia cafe awarded generous grant

Visitors Mary and Brian Mugford with John and Gillian Taylor at the cafe run by the Bridge Project in Sudbury. Picture: COLNE HOUSING Archant

Local housing association Colne Housing has given Sudbury-based charity The Bridge Project a grant of £4,600 to help continue their support for people with dementia.

The weekly ‘Decaf’ sessions run every Monday 11am-3pm and provide locals with dementia and their carers an opportunity to meet and socialise with others in their position.

Money from the grant was used to provide training for volunteers, creative marketing tools and puzzles and games used to help keep minds active.

The drop-in group will be based at the Gainsborough Street centre and is free of charge to attend. The charity also provides another dementia drop-in group, ‘Forget Me Not’ on the second and fourth Thursday of every month between 2pm-4pm.

Bridge Project service manager Becky Nicholson said: “We rely on grants to help us provide invaluable services, so we’re extremely grateful to Colne Housing.

“The cafe makes such a difference to people with dementia and their families as it gives them a friendly space where they can socialise and meet others in the same situation.”