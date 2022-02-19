Major Ian Robinson at Combat2Coffee at the Constitutional Club in Bury St Edmunds town centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Combat2Coffee shop in Bury St Edmunds is providing a lifeline to people since launching in October, but is closing on Mondays due to it being "extremely quiet".

The mental health wellbeing café, which operates out of the Constitutional Club in the town centre, is a place anyone can come along and have a chat and, if needed, be signposted to support.

Being part of the Combat2Coffee Community Interest Company (CIC), there is a focus on supporting veterans as well as serving military personnel.

The Bury St Edmunds coffee shop has announced it will no longer be open on Mondays due to a lack of footfall - but Major Ian Robinson stressed the project was going well and was "without a shadow of a doubt" helping people.

"One guy calls it a lifesaver," said Maj Robinson, who volunteers there. "That's his view. If we reach one person that's a success."

Setting up Combat2Coffee in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

On a Tuesday, there's a veterans' support group with a mental health focus that's run by the NHS and once a month on a Saturday they host a veterans' cooked breakfast, which had 90 people at the first one.

Meet Up Mondays with free tea, coffee and biscuits will be moved to Wednesdays, Maj Robinson said.

"I think the Bury shop has been a success," he said. "I would like it to be busier. We would like people with no link to the military to come."

He said not opening on Mondays is about them trying to make sure the Combat2Coffee shop is sustainable.

He added: "I suppose the intention is to focus on the days that are a bit more active and the hope is, as we come out of Covid, these days pick up more as well.

"And when we see a need and a general increase we will try Mondays again. The aim is to be open six days a week, but at the moment we cannot make it work."

He said if there is group who need a space to meet for a couple of hours in the week, they are welcome to use the space free of charge and "get a warm welcome".

Left to right: Major Dave Granfield, Major Ian Robinson and Captain Tony Buff who tackled 15 mountains in 24 hours to raise money for Combat2Coffee. - Credit: The team

Maj Robinson was part of a trio who took on a gruelling Welsh mountains challenge to raise money to help open Combat2Coffee in Bury St Edmunds.

Founded by ex-soldier Nigel Seaman, Combat2Coffee now has two coffee shops in Ipswich.

From next week, the Bury St Edmunds branch will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays.

To get in contact with Combat2Coffee visit the Facebook page.

Fundraising activities are ongoing to support Combat2Coffee.