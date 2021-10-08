Opening day of Bury St Edmunds' Combat2Coffee a 'great success'
- Credit: Supplied/Steve Armon Trigpoint Pictures
Combat2Coffee, a coffee shop that supports ex and current military personnel's mental health, celebrated launching its newest café in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday, October 7.
The café runs out of the Constitutional Club in the town centre and wants to encourage anyone to visit whether they are after a great cup of coffee or feel like they need a chat.
Former Royal Anglian soldier Major Ian Robinson, who raised thousands for the café and will be volunteering, said: "Our first day has been a great success, with a good mix of customers who were really enthusiastic about both the coffee and the feel of the place.
"Lots of chatting amongst the customers and positivity about what we are offering the community which was great to see."
The café will host an NHS support group for veterans and hope to host other groups.
You may also want to watch:
He added: "We would like to thank all of our supporters and customers and look forward to seeing them all again soon."
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
- 2 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
- 3 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
- 4 Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park
- 5 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
- 6 Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country
- 7 Revealed: The property hotspots in Suffolk
- 8 'The club will speak about it shortly' - Cook on fresh Nolan set-back
- 9 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
- 10 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate