News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Opening day of Bury St Edmunds' Combat2Coffee a 'great success'

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 PM October 8, 2021   
Combat2Coffee

Combat2Coffee had a busy opening day for their new Bury St Edmunds café - Credit: Supplied/Steve Armon Trigpoint Pictures

Combat2Coffee, a coffee shop that supports ex and current military personnel's mental health, celebrated launching its newest café in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday, October 7.

The café runs out of the Constitutional Club in the town centre and wants to encourage anyone to visit whether they are after a great cup of coffee or feel like they need a chat.

Combat2Coffee

The café wants to not only support ex and current military personnel but anyone who needs a chat - Credit: Steve Armon Trigpoint Pictures

Former Royal Anglian soldier Major Ian Robinson, who raised thousands for the café and will be volunteering, said: "Our first day has been a great success, with a good mix of customers who were really enthusiastic about both the coffee and the feel of the place.

"Lots of chatting amongst the customers and positivity about what we are offering the community which was great to see."

Supplied

Nigel Seaman, founder, with Ian Robinson - Credit: Supplied

The café will host an NHS support group for veterans and hope to host other groups.

You may also want to watch:

He added: "We would like to thank all of our supporters and customers and look forward to seeing them all again soon."

Lydia making a coffee. The Combat to Coffee team are opening a new cafe in Bury St Edmunds Picture:

Lydia will be making the coffee that is roasted by inmates from Hollesley Bay prison - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Combat to Coffee team are opening a new cafe in Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Combat to Coffee team have opened a new café in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
  2. 2 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
  3. 3 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
  1. 4 Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park
  2. 5 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
  3. 6 Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country
  4. 7 Revealed: The property hotspots in Suffolk
  5. 8 'The club will speak about it shortly' - Cook on fresh Nolan set-back
  6. 9 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
  7. 10 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
Mental Health
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucille Whiting (inset), from near Haverhill, could not get fuel to take her children to school

Suffolk Live

Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The indecent exposure took place in Church Terrace in Wickham Market

Suffolk Live

Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott celebrates his first half goal at Gillingham

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk has missed out on funding to boost local bus services.

Bus routes cancelled as drivers leave for HGV and delivery jobs

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon