Opening day of Bury St Edmunds' Combat2Coffee a 'great success'

Published: 7:00 PM October 8, 2021

Combat2Coffee had a busy opening day for their new Bury St Edmunds café - Credit: Supplied/Steve Armon Trigpoint Pictures

Combat2Coffee, a coffee shop that supports ex and current military personnel's mental health, celebrated launching its newest café in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday, October 7.

The café runs out of the Constitutional Club in the town centre and wants to encourage anyone to visit whether they are after a great cup of coffee or feel like they need a chat.

The café wants to not only support ex and current military personnel but anyone who needs a chat - Credit: Steve Armon Trigpoint Pictures

Former Royal Anglian soldier Major Ian Robinson, who raised thousands for the café and will be volunteering, said: "Our first day has been a great success, with a good mix of customers who were really enthusiastic about both the coffee and the feel of the place.

"Lots of chatting amongst the customers and positivity about what we are offering the community which was great to see."

Nigel Seaman, founder, with Ian Robinson - Credit: Supplied

The café will host an NHS support group for veterans and hope to host other groups.

He added: "We would like to thank all of our supporters and customers and look forward to seeing them all again soon."

Lydia will be making the coffee that is roasted by inmates from Hollesley Bay prison - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Combat to Coffee team have opened a new café in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



