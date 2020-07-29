E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire crews respond to combine harvester blaze

PUBLISHED: 09:32 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 29 July 2020

Firefighters have responded to a combine harvester on fire in Hintlesham Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four fire crews responded to a combine harvester blaze in Hintlesham earlier this morning.

The four crews, from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh, were called to the fire at a farm in Priory Road around 5.55am.

On arrival, they found the combine harvester alight and used foam and water jets to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

No-one was injured as a result of the fire, which was extinguished by 7.04am.

