More than 250 homes in Suffolk left without power

More than 250 homes and businesses in a Suffolk town are without electricity as engineers carry out emergency repairs to the network.

UK Power Networks have confirmed 256 customers in the Combs Ford area of Stowmarket are currently without power and said engineers are currently fixing the fault.

The firm said the power is estimated to be restored between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: "We became aware of the fault at 2.07pm.

"The cause is an emergency isolation our engineers have carried out for safety in the Ipswich Road area, our engineers were dispatched to site at 2.10pm.

"The current status of the issue is that we've assigned engineers to locate and fix the issue.

"The estimated time frame to have power back on is 3.30pm to 4.30pm."