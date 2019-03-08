Heavy Rain

Quacky races get underway in Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 21:55 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 09 June 2019

Combs scouts Jemima Hill, left and Hermione Johnson get set for the duck race Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Combs scouts Jemima Hill, left and Hermione Johnson get set for the duck race Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

It all went quackers in Stowmarket as the 1st Combs scout group held their annual fundraising duck race.

Combs scouts Kerry Woods, left, Jed Graham, and Rosie Robertson with their ducks Picture: MARK LANGFORDCombs scouts Kerry Woods, left, Jed Graham, and Rosie Robertson with their ducks Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Now in its 31st year, the fun event raises thousands for the 1st Combs scout group by racing plastic ducks down the River Rat in Pikes Meadow park in Combs Ford.

Group scout leader David Jameson said the annual event was the major fundraiser for the unit.

Ducks in the water for the Combs Ford duck race Picture: MARK LANGFORDDucks in the water for the Combs Ford duck race Picture: MARK LANGFORD

"It's a huge day for us, it's our biggest fundraiser of the year," he said.

"All the scouts love it, they really put their hearts into it and it's great for the parents and the community to come and see them working on all the stalls.

Mayor Of Stwomarket Paul Ekpenyong with Combs scout Jed Graham Picture: MARK LANGFORDMayor Of Stwomarket Paul Ekpenyong with Combs scout Jed Graham Picture: MARK LANGFORD

"As well as the race we like to have old-style fete events such as the coconut shy and the plate smashing stands as they are always popular."

There were three races, including one for children, and Mayor of Stowmarket Paul Ekpenyong helped start them off.

Cub scout leader Chris Frost marshals the ducks ready for the start Picture: MARK LANGFORDCub scout leader Chris Frost marshals the ducks ready for the start Picture: MARK LANGFORD

He said: "I'm delighted to be here and to be able to help the scouts, this is always such a fun event.

"It's also a fabulous community event for Combs Ford and Pike's Meadow is the perfect place for it, we are very lucky to have it here in our town."

Alfie Woolgar, left, Charlie Denman and Philip Denny get set for a smashing time throwing rocks at the crockery smash stand Picture: MARK LANGFORDAlfie Woolgar, left, Charlie Denman and Philip Denny get set for a smashing time throwing rocks at the crockery smash stand Picture: MARK LANGFORD

