Quacky races get underway in Stowmarket
PUBLISHED: 21:55 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 09 June 2019
Archant
It all went quackers in Stowmarket as the 1st Combs scout group held their annual fundraising duck race.
Now in its 31st year, the fun event raises thousands for the 1st Combs scout group by racing plastic ducks down the River Rat in Pikes Meadow park in Combs Ford.
Group scout leader David Jameson said the annual event was the major fundraiser for the unit.
"It's a huge day for us, it's our biggest fundraiser of the year," he said.
"All the scouts love it, they really put their hearts into it and it's great for the parents and the community to come and see them working on all the stalls.
"As well as the race we like to have old-style fete events such as the coconut shy and the plate smashing stands as they are always popular."
There were three races, including one for children, and Mayor of Stowmarket Paul Ekpenyong helped start them off.
He said: "I'm delighted to be here and to be able to help the scouts, this is always such a fun event.
"It's also a fabulous community event for Combs Ford and Pike's Meadow is the perfect place for it, we are very lucky to have it here in our town."